According to the Aurora city government, a second suspect has been arrested on a murder charge related to a case in which a body was found buried in cement in the crawlspace of a local condo. This follows the arrest of a 29-year-old woman that is a resident of the condo, with investigators previously stating that they believed two suspects were involved.

The body was found earlier this week after investigators got a tip that stated a 36-year-old man that had been missing since the summer of 2022 was buried in the condo and covered with concrete. During a search warrant, a concealed grave was located.

The two suspects are identified as Casie Bock, 29, who is a resident of the condo and has been charged with accessory to homicide, and Haskel Leroy Crawford, 38, who was charged with first-degree murder.

At last report, detectives were working with outside contractors to recover the body, with the excavation estimated to last at least through the end of the week.

Anyone with additional information in this case should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Maybe it would be a deterrent if we started sentencing murderers to the same exact methods they use on their victims.

