The U.S. Marshal Service and the Austin Police Department are looking for 35-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is suspected of killing 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson. Wilson was a professional cyclist, and was in Austin for a race when she died.
According to a news release from the City of Austin, Wilson was found inside of the house she was staying at with multiple gunshot wounds.
"A woman told 9-1-1 dispatch she returned home to find her friend bleeding and unconscious. Investigators arrived at the scene and discovered a 25-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS performed life-saving measures. However, the victim died from her injuries," the release said.
The U.S. Marshals Service later identified Armstrong as a person of interest. A homicide warrant was issued for her arrest last Tuesday, according to Austin PD.
According to a report from ABC News, Armstrong's vehicle was seen on neighbor's security camera on the night of the murder. Per the same report, the warrant affidavit stated that Wilson was previously involved in a romantic relationship Armstrong's current boyfriend.
Wilson, affectionately referred to as 'Mo', was a full-time professional cyclist that competed across the country. She was also a decorated alpine skier.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaitlin Armstrong should contact investigators at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.
Crazy dang people- all over some dude?
Texas...
That's right. It only happens in Texas....
