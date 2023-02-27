According to a tweet from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, an overdue snowboarder was reported missing on Sunday night, and has not yet been located as of 11:15 AM on Monday.
The missing man, 50, was snowboarding near the Caribou townsite, which is located roughly five miles northwest of Nederland.
The sheriff's office has reported that the missing man is:
- 50 years old
- 5' 10"
- 150 pounds
- Wearing a black coat and grey snow pants
Approximately 35 rescuers have responded to the scene, and more crews are on the way, officials said.
No further information has been made available at this time.
According to the a tweet from the U.S. Forest Service, the Caribou Townsite trailhead parking lot has been closed to assist the sheriff's office's investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Boulder County dispatch at 303-441-4444.
