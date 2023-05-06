A search mission is underway for a pair of campers that were last known to be in Gunnison at approximately 11:00 a.m. on April 30.
According to a news release from the Saguache County Search and Rescue team (SCSAR), Joseph Rivers and Jennifer Nelson were reportedly traveling from Ridgeway to Del Norte when they went missing.
Officials believe that the couple may have been last camping in the Cochetope Pass area.
Rivera and Nelson are reportedly traveling in a black Ford F150 with a camper and a trailer that is towing a green camo ATV. Their pet, a black and white dog named Polly, is also traveling with them.
Anyone who has seen this couple or may have an idea of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.
