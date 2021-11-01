Photo: Saguache County Search and Rescue.

The search for a woman last seen at a Crestone area campground continues in Colorado, with efforts revealing no trace of her possible whereabouts thus far.

According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, a search is being conducted for Jenifer Ann Driver, also known as Mountain Sun, both on the ground and from the air. Crews are focusing on the North Crestone Lake area, as well as North Crestone Campground – where she was last seen on October 16.

Mountain Sun. Courtesy photo.

Initial reports indicated that Driver may have left the campground to hike to North Crestone Lake with her backpack, sleeping bag, and tent.

North Crestone Lake. Photo Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

While some snow is on the ground in the area and some ice has started to form on the lake, accumulation is low. Cold temperatures and winter weather conditions have been present over the past few days and weeks in the area.

Conditions at North Crestone Lake. Photo: Saguache County Search and Rescue.

Crestone is a small town on the edge of Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range, with most of the trails and campgrounds in the area being low traffic at this time of the year.

It has been requested by the Saguache County Sheriff's Office that anyone with information that may help the search call 719-655-2544.

