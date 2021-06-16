GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park are searching for a missing Texas man whose abandoned vehicle was found at the South Rim.
Park officials said Monday that 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last seen at a hotel in Tusayan last Thursday.
They said Lyon’s vehicle was located Friday along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point and it’s believed he was traveling alone.
Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Lyon recently to notify the National Park Service’s investigative branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.