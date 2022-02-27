A search mission is underway for a missing Colorado man in Fremont County's Phantom Canyon.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office first received reports that the man, Bobby Stringer, was missing on Tuesday last week.
Information regarding the circumstances of Stinger's disappearance were not immediately available.
A large-scale search mission began on Wednesday of last week, according to the Fremont County Search and Rescue Team.
Colorado Search and Rescue - State SAR Coordinators, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol - Cell Phone Forensics and the Colorado Division or Fire Prevention and Control have also assisted with search efforts.
"All search's are challenging, but this one especially so, with the winter storm, daily high temperatures below zero and dangerous snow covered terrain. Saturday, we had 8 teams in Phantom Canyon," the Freemont Search and Rescue team said in Facebook post on Sunday.
"Teams reported knee-deep snow in areas, downed timber, and steep, rocky and slick conditions," an earlier post from the team regarding the search mission said.
Today, Stringer has been missing for six days.
A personal friend of Stringer's, Mike Mason, and a group of his friends have been volunteering time to search as well, according a Facebook post from Mason.
"I can tell you all that Bobby has had a search party for the last 2 days of up to 15-20 of his friends who have come together and dedicated 100% of their time and efforts each day to do whatever they could to aid in trying to find him and that number would easily be much higher with all those that have reached out wanting to do what they could and THAT has been an amazing thing to be a part of and to be honest, it doesn't shock me a bit," Mason said in a post on Friday.
If you have seen Bobby Stringer, or have an information about his whereabouts contact the Fremont County Dispatch at 719-276-5555.
