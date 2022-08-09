Flying J Ranch Park, in Jefferson County, is closed to the public on Tuesday, as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office search for a missing man.
According to a report by Denver7, the man's car was found near the park, prompting investigators to conduct a search.
"No access from any entry point will be allowed until further notice. Help from the public is NOT needed at this time," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
No information regarding the man's identity, or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance have been made available.
Flying J Ranch is around 418-acre park, with several areas for recreation including hiking, biking, and picnicking.
