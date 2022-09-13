It's been nearly three months since 31-year-old Jacob Cyr was last seen, with authorities continuing their attempt to determine his whereabouts. Though clues had been sparse up until last week, the discovery of an unidentified skull and other remains in the area where Cyr may have disappeared offer hope in closing the case.
Cyr was last seen at the controversial 'Rainbow Gathering' event, which takes place annually, bringing 1,000s to a remote backcountry spot somewhere in the United States with plans for an extended stay – generally lasting about a month. This year, the event was held in the area of Routt County's remote Adams Park, near Steamboat Springs.
Cyr was initially reported missing by a family member on August 8, with no one having seen him for more than a month before that. The nature of the Rainbow Gathering often means that it attracts travelers from around the country, with little ties to those they associate with at the event aside from having a similar mindset. With Cyr claiming Iowa as his home state and given the lengthy and disconnected nature of the event, it would make sense that it might take awhile for anyone to notice that he was gone. It's also worth noting that his sister is cited by Westword as stating he had plans to stay in the area until August 8, also noting that he had attended the event several times in the past in other places. Upon not hearing from him by that date, she reported him missing.
Once local authorities received the report that Cyr was missing, they began to scour the Adams Park area. The rugged landscape posed difficulties and the lack of clues didn't help. This initial search would be put on hold until additional information surfaced, with more than 1,000 acres searched by drone and 300 of those acres searched by foot during a wet and muddy late-summer season.
Ultimately, hunters would inadvertently discover a skull in the Adams Park area near the start of September, found outside of the land that had been included in the search for Cyr. Additional human remains would be found days later.
While authorities have yet to formally link the discovery of the skull to the Jacob Cyr case, they continue to reference the discovery and the case together in public announcements. Because of this, it is presumed that there is some suspicion that the skull belongs to Cyr.
Colorado Search and Rescue described the effort as "a strong multi-team effort to bring closure to the family" in a September 12 post related to the discovery of the skull and continued efforts in the Cyr case.
A deeper analysis of the remains will hopefully determine whether or not the skull belongs to Cyr.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
