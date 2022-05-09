The search continues for a 29-year-old male that's been missing at Cherry Creek State Park reservoir since Saturday evening.
The male was tubing behind a boat when he went missing without a life jacket after becoming separated from the tube.
The rescue mission has since been reclassified as a recovery mission. Various tools have been used thus far, including sonar, lights, and remote-operated vehicles.
Strong winds previously postponed some search efforts, but according to a Monday morning tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the search is back on.
This is being considered the second drowning of the year in Colorado, with the first taking place on January 26, involving a 24-year-old in the Montrose area. Last year, 22 drownings took place statewide, down from a record-setting 34 drownings in 2020.
