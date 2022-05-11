The search for a 29-year-old male has passed its 72-hour mark at the Cherry Creek State Park reservoir, having started on since Saturday evening. The male was tubing behind a boat when he disappeared without a life jacket, since presumed to be dead.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the top priority is getting the victim's body back to his family at this point. They continue to seek to accomplish that.
Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Summit County Sheriff's Office searched the water through Tuesday night until 4 AM on Wednesday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue and additional CPW crews arrived at 6 AM to search via drone, with another sonar search planned, as well.
Though the victim's body has not been found, this is being considered the second drowning of the year in Colorado. The first took place on January 26, involving a 24-year-old in the Montrose area that became trapped under ice. Last year, 22 drownings took place statewide, down from a record-setting 34 drownings in 2020.
Colorado's water can be dangerous for a number of reasons, one of which is its colder temperature. This can cause the body to go into shock and can result in the loss of the ability to move effectively. Always wear a life jacket when on, in, or around a body of water.
Cherry Creek State Park is in Aurora, Colorado, which is in the Denver metro area.
Thanks goes out to the searchers involved in this mission.
