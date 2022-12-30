A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office.
The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Phillips' black Ford F-150 and hunting dog along with other items, were located near the Gunnison River by his wife and son before law enforcement arrived.
Since December 21, the Delta County Search and Rescue team along with other agencies have contributed to search efforts, though these have so far been unsuccessful.
"An extensive search of the river and the banks near the area where Mr. Phillips belongings were located was completed by utilizing probes, underwater cameras, and sonar under the water. Air assets were also used including drones, fix wing aircraft and a helicopter donated its time from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office," according to officials.
Anyone with information on Phillips' whereabouts should contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 970-874-2000.
