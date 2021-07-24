Three people remain missing Friday after flash flooding through a canyon in Colorado days earlier killed a woman and destroyed nearby structures, according to Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The search resumed early Saturday for three missing adults in Poudre Canyon following Tuesday's floods.
A vehicle recovered Wednesday was occupied by a fourth missing person, a woman who was found deceased in the car, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release late Friday. The Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased, along with cause and manner of death.
Search efforts were forced to be called off Friday about 2:30 p.m. due to severe weather, putting crews at risk. The search party Saturday has reduced resources, the Sheriff's Office noted.
There are two missing males and one missing female. Details about their identity, including ages, were not available Saturday.
On Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office started getting calls about 6 p.m. of flooding in Poudre Canyon above Rustic. A mudslide near Black Hollow Road sent a large amount of debris into the canyon. Emergency crews were in the canyon and alerted residents and visitors to the approaching danger of the floods.
The Larimer County Damage Assessment Team determined that six residential structures and one detached garage was destroyed. One additional residential structure was damaged. All structures were on Black Hollow Road.
As of Saturday, the Poudre River remains closed from the Fish Hatchery to Rustic while debris is removed from the area.
The recent weather forecast includes a significant threat of flash flooding for the Cameron Peak Fire burn area, including Poudre Canyon. Officials ask those in the area to please be cautious, have means to receive emergency alerts about dangerous conditions, and seek higher ground immediately if flooding occurs.
For updated and official weather information, visit the National Weather Service website.
Officials encourage those entering the canyon to be mindful of the weather and status of the canyon and Poudre River during their visit. The forecast calls for more thunderstorm activity and conditions can change very rapidly. Let someone know where you’re going. If you see water rising, climb to the highest ground.
Agencies involved in the search efforts are Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Emergency Services IA Module, LCSO Drone Team, UCHealth TEMS, Patrol and Reserves, US Forest Service, and Poudre Canyon Fire.
