Search and rescue crews in Colorado are continuing a search early Saturday for an overdue hiker, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The overdue hiker reportedly set out from the area of Hessie and Fourth of July trailheads and supposedly hiking to Jasper Lake, the Sheriff's Office said.

The hiker is a 32-year-old man, described as wearing a black hat and using hiking poles. Authorities did not release the hiker's name pending notification of family.

The man reportedly arrived at the trailhead Wednesday to embark on an overnight hike to Jasper Lake and was supposed to return Thursday. The man was reported missing by family to Boulder authorities Friday at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found the man's vehicle parked at the trailhead Friday and a search party was launched. Members of Boulder County Emergencies Services Unit, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, and the Boulder Emergency Squad are included in search efforts. As of 11 p.m. Friday, the missing hiker has not been found, the Sheriff's Office said.

Search efforts continue Saturday and will be assisted by aircraft. Parking for Hessie and Fourth of July trailheads may be impacted while crews continue the search.

The missing hiker reportedly does not have medical issues or medical problems and it is unknown if he has any supplies or equipment with him, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Hessie and Fourth of July trailheads are located west of Nederland, Colorado.