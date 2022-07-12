Two rescues in the same snowy area of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park involved more than 45 personnel over a two-day stretch.
On July 10, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder had taken a tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake. They were later notified that a 59-year-old female from Boulder had also fallen in the same area, with bystanders reporting that they heard her screams for help.
After hearing the woman yelling for help, bystanders came to her aid and used their satellite communication device to contact park rangers about the emergency.
Due to the location of the man and the severity of his injuries, a Colorado National Guard Helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base was called to extricate the man via a hoist with a winch operated cable. The man was rescued at about 8 PM on Sunday night and transported to a medical facility.
With daylight hours dwindling, the woman had to stay at the accident site overnight, despite also having severe injuries. She was cared for by Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members during the waiting period and ultimately flown out of the park at about 11 AM on Monday morning.
Few details were released about what led to either fall. Snow couloirs can be serious hazards, especially in cases when the proper traction gear isn't being utilized by those traveling terrain of this nature. Don't assume that summer temperatures mean no winter conditions may be involved on a hike – snow does still exist in some high elevation areas. Boot traction and a mountaineering axe may be essential for safety on some routes.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this operation, including Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team, Northern Colorado Med Evac, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, the Colorado National Guard, and the Larimer County Search and Rescue.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.