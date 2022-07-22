Crews from Chaffee County Search and Rescue were deployed to the Lower Sand Dunes Trail on Tuesday night, after receiving reports that an 18-year-old scrambler had fallen and injured his hip.
Scrambling is typically a combination of unroped hiking and climbing that occurs on easy to steep grades.
"The patient had been scrambling and free climbing up the waterfall near the bottom of the Lower Sand Dunes trail when a rock pulled free, causing him to fall," officials said.
Upon arrival to the scene, crews transported the scrambler to the trailhead by litter. He was then taken to a nearby medical center for further evaluation.
No further information regarding the climbers condition has been made available.
