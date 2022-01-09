A scrambler was rescued off of the Second Flatiron in Boulder on Saturday afternoon after not being able to navigate icy conditions on the descent, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
"According to the two male climbers from Denver, they were scrambling up the Second Flatiron without climbing gear when one of the parties deviated off the Freeway climbing route and decided he could not navigate a section of snow, nor could he descend," the release said.
Scrambling is typically a combination of unroped hiking and climbing that occurs on easy to steep grades.
At a round 2 PM, the men contacted emergency services for assistance. A team from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group hiked to the second Flatiron and were able to locate the man that was not stuck. He had climbed off of the formation to wait for the rescue team to arrive.
A crew member was then lowered around 400 feet to the stuck scrambler, and was able to safely evacuate him, according to the release. The rescue took around three hours and 40 minutes to complete.
The Flatirons in Boulder are a popular location for scramblers, but the activity can be dangerous and should be reserved for experienced climbers. Always keep in mind the weather in your area, and your own skill level before adventuring.
