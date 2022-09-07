The Denver Police Department is investigating a death that occurred involving a person riding a scooter in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The person reportedly struck a parked vehicle before 2:46 AM, succumbing to their wounds sustained in the collision. They were severely injured when transported to the hospital, later declared deceased.
Whether the person was on a rented scooter or on a personally owned vehicle was not released. It is also unclear what type of 'scooter' the person was on, with this term used to describe a relatively wide range of vehicles.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
While it's unclear exactly what type of scooter the person was on when the accident occurred, most readers are likely thinking about the rentable battery-powered scooters that seem to be popping up around Colorado's largest cities.
When operating these rentable scooters, it's important to keep safety in mind. Helmet use is recommended and it can be helpful to avoid traveling at night or in busy areas. Do not operate these vehicles while intoxicated, as this can greatly increase the chance of injury or death. Keep speed under control is also a good way to avoid unexpected obstacles that may appear in the roadway. Follow all traffic laws.
