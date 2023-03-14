The Levitt Pavilion, located at Denver's Ruby Hill Park, is once again hosting their free summer concert series with nine shows currently listed.
"Enjoy these concerts under the stars with your friends and neighbors," reads a promotional page for the series.
For those looking to attend these shows, RSVPing is encouraged, but walk-up entrances are permitted until venue hits capacity. Online sources note that up to 18,000 people can attend free concerts with open lawn seating.
Here's a look at the schedule:
May 6: Fishbone
May 11: Etana
May 19: Son Little
May 20: The Slackers
May 27: Son Rompe Pera (with Brian Lopez, featuring Sergio Mendoza (Calexico) and Shawn King (Devotchka))
June 4: Central City Opera
June 17: Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis & SFR labelmates)
June 25: Brazilian Day
June 7: Wailing Souls
The free summer concert series typically lasts through September, meaning more shows will likely be added.
Ticketed shows will also take place throughout summer, thus far including:
May 21: Violent Femmes (performing debut album cover to cover (with Jesse Ahern))
June 15: Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds with Special Guest Metric
June 23: An Evening with CAKE
July 26: Cavetown - Bittersweet Daze with mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez
July 30: Los Lonely Boys with Thee Sinseers, The Altons
Aug. 8: Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue (with Anberlin, This Wild Life, and Emo Nite Brooklyn)
Aug. 9: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley (with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band)
Aug. 19: Carla Morrison
Aug. 20: Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season
Find additional information here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.