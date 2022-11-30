Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way.
Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
Catering to the slopesports community, skis and snowboards can be brought onboard the train for no extra charge. This offers a convenient alternative to traveling I-70.
It's also worth noting that the trip itself is said to be quite enjoyable – complete with scenic views, reclining seats, and plenty of leg room. The Winter Park Express also features the 'Sightseer Lounge,' which is a bi-level social hub that shows off panoramic views and has snacks and drinks for sale.
The train departs from Denver's Union Station at 7 AM MT and arrives at Winter Park Resort at 9 AM MT, with the return trip leaving the slopes at 4:30 PM MT and arriving in Denver at 6:40 PM MT. Getting to and from Union Station is made convenient thanks to commuter trains connected to Denver International Airport, a light rail, a bus system, and other means of transportation.
During my quick test of the booking system, the round trip from Denver Union Station to Winter Park Resort and back on Friday, January 13 totaled $44 for the trip there and $34 for the return trip. Though I didn't fully complete the checkout process, it did not appear to include any additional fees though there was an option to purchase travel insurance for $9. A quick check on the Saturday price revealed that the return trip would be $10 more – $44 for that leg.
One cool feature of booking online is that the service shows how full each train is. At the time I checked out the process, trains for that first weekend were about 20 percent full.
The 'ski train' service is sure to be popular as booking dates approach, with Winter Park Resort being one of the most visited slopesport destinations in the Centennial State. Featuring more than 3,000 skiable acres and included on the multi-resort Ikon Pass, Winter Pass Resort attracts plenty of Denverites to its slopes.
Book tickets here.
Groups can be accommodated. Find out more on the Winter Express Website.
