Colorado's high country is opening back up for the 2021 summer hiking season.
Guanella Pass, which connects Interstate 70 with Highway 285 between Georgetown and Grant, reopened last Friday, May 28.
The mountain road, which begins in downtown Georgetown, climbs to an elevation of 11,669 feet in 12 miles, providing access to a number of trails.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the road closes seasonally around November 26 and typically reopens on Memorial Day weekend at Naylor Lake on the Clear Creek County side and Burning Bear Campground on the Park County side.
Several other mountain roads around the state have recently reopened including the Mount Evans Scenic Byway, Trail Ridge Road, and Independence Pass.
Guanella Pass is popular scenic byway for gaining accessing to numerous hiking trails including the Mount Bierstadt summit trail, which leads to the top of one of Colorado's most iconic fourteeners.
