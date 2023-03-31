The spring season is roaring into Colorado on Friday, as weather alerts warn residents of high winds, winter storm conditions, and extremely dangerous fire conditions.
In the mountains, the snow keeps falling, with up to 18 more inches expected throughout the day on Friday into Saturday morning on the peaks near Steamboat Springs. About four to six inches of snow are expected elsewhere, but as strong winds continue, visibility will be limited and travel could be dangerous. Expect to encounter snowy roads.
Meanwhile, the Front Range and Eastern Plains regions are experiencing extremely strong winds amid big fire risk.
According to the National Weather Service, blowing dust could become a major travel hazard in the eastern half of the state, with damaging winds meaning a potential for power outages.
One example of the extreme fire risk that comes with the low relative humidity and strong winds can be found in the '403 fire', located in Park County near the Teller County line. This fire exploded to 1,047 acres by Thursday night as conditions prevented initial attempts to fight the fire by air. A Friday update is yet to be released, but should be published soon.
Coloradans, be warned, do not participate in any activity that could spark a fire today. Those traveling should be prepared to face potential white-out conditions in the mountains and dust storms in other parts of the state where winds are high.
While winds should slow a little, dangerous fire conditions are expected to persist into Saturday. This weekend is expected to be warm and dry in most places.
