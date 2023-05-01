According to the Parachute Police Department, a man was successfully rescued after falling into the Colorado River between County Road 300 and the area of Cottonwood Park in the town of Parachute. The man was kayaking at the time and fell out while wearing a life jacket.
When the man fell out of the kayak, he was able to hold onto his phone and was able to call a friend for help. That friend then put them on a three-way call with local police Sergeant Justin Mayfield, who was able to help keep the kayaker calm and provide directions. Mayfield was also able to narrow down the kayaker's location, with Officer Ryan Reynolds, who was in the immediate area, able to further locate the victim due to his cries for help.
Reynolds found the victim on the shoreline, providing first aid and helping the victim warm up. While shaken up, the kayaker was ultimately fine.
Local authorities stressed that the life jacket likely played a key role in this situation having a happy ending. A life jacket is especially important in Colorado, as cold water can result in something called 'cold water shock,' which can render even the strongest swimmers helpless. Always wear a life jacket when in or around water in Colorado.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.