A proposal set to be considered by the Aurora City Council next months looks to heavily restrict the type of yard that new single-family homes in the city can have.
According to Aurora Water, about half of the city's outdoor water usage is due to people watering their 'turf,' with turf being defined as 'cool weather' grass species, such as Kentucky bluegrass. This 'turf' is the type of grass that is specifically addressed in the proposal, with the goal of the suggested change being to limit overall outdoor water usage amid the city's continued growth.
Not only would the passage of the proposal ban turf in the front yards and side yards of new constructions, it would also limit the turf amount in the backyard to either 500 square feet or 45 percent of the yard, whatever is smaller.
The proposal would also impact turf usage in other types of new developments and redevelopments, including commercial and city properties.
The changes would take effect next year, if the proposal is approved.
(1) comment
Better to price the scarce resource of water appropriately. A basic block rate sufficient for domestic use, with rapidly escalating rates for higher use.
