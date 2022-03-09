Do you love whiskey? Do you love skiing? Do you love dogs?
Show off your passion for all three by snagging a pair of Weston's new limited edition skis, set to benefit Colorado's avalanche search and rescue dog teams.
TINCUP Mountain Whiskey and Weston Backcountry – both Colorado brands – have partnered up to deliver a ski design that features a creative mountain scene, as well as a search and rescue dog. Sure, they look cool, but the coolest thing about this new design is that net proceeds from their sale up to $40,000 will help to facilitate education and accreditation to emergency care and safety service providers, including Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment.
The art on the skis was created by Colorado artist John Fellows, depicting famed avalanche dog Barry, who is said to have helped save 40 lives in the 1800s in the Swiss Alps. Also depicted is golden retriever Tikka on the tail-end of the design, a modern-day avalanche dog that's serving Colorado's ski community at Arapahoe Basin.
A pair of skis with this limited-edition design will set you back $699, while a snowboard with a similar look costs $599.
Purchase the skis or snowboard on the TINCUP site here.
