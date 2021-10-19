UPDATE: As of 11:30 AM, Independence Pass has reopened.
An overnight snowstorm has shut down Independence Pass due to safety concerns once again, following a closure due to similar reasons last week.
According to OpenSnow.com, around 1 to 4 inches of snow fell on mostColorado peaks with a few more inches on the way throughout Tuesday.
Also known as Highway 82, Independence Pass is quite narrow in some sections, connecting the Aspen area to the Twin Lakes area. Reaching a peak elevation of 12,095 feet above sea level, weather on the pass can get quite intense.
Officials expect the closure to last at least through Wednesday, though also noted that this is likely just a temporary closure, not the standard seasonal closure. The pass typically closures for the season in early November, reopening around Memorial Day, weather permitting.
This specific closure is in place from mile point 78 to mile point 47.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.