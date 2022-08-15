An RV plowed into a donut shop in Lakewood on Monday morning, leaving two people injured, according to officials from West Metro Fire.
The accident occurred near the intersection on Pierce Street and Colfax Avenue at Winchell's Donut House at about 7 AM. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
According to officials, a man that was on the inside of the building was "directly hit" by the vehicle and thrown across the room. When fire crews arrived, the man was reportedly conscious and able to talk to firefighters. His injuries were non life-threatening.
A dog was found uninjured inside of the RV and is in the custody of Lakewood Animal Control.
Information regarding the cause of the crash has not yet been made available.
Guess the driver of the RV wanted a donut in the worst way.
