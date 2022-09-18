Photo Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue

An RV caught fire early on Sunday morning, while parked at Soda Lakes Lodge near Bear Creek Lake Park, according to a tweet from West Metro Fire. 

Crews responded to the scene after receiving reports of smoke and flames near the park, and were able to locate and extinguish the blaze.

According to officials, the RV was a total loss and two other RV's sustained heat exposure damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. 

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. 

