According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Broncos star Russell Wilson was involved in a bizarre accident while in a golf cart during a round at Littleton's Arrowhead Golf Course on Saturday.
Denver Sports 104.3 host Mat Smith took to Twitter to confirm that the quarterback flipped his cart into a bunker, also noting that no one was injured in the incident. According to Smith, the image that was included in his Twitter post was originally posted to Reddit, but was later taken down.
In the image, it's not immediately clear what caused the cart to flip, though it's worth noting that bumpy terrain in the area may have been a factor.
Confirmed via sources that this is TRUE.— Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 16, 2023
Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart into a bunker at Arrowhead Golf Course yesterday.
No one was hurt. All is well.
The guess here is he didn’t see the bunker while looking for his ball and went right in 😂🤣@DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/repHtGY9D0
Anyone who has driven a golf cart knows that these vehicles can feel top heavy in uneven terrain. Seems like an honest mistake – thankfully, no one was hurt.
Russell Wilson has been a point of controversy among some Denver Broncos fans after the superstar (and highly paid) footballer delivered lackluster results on the field last season after a highly-publicized move to the Mile High City.
Married to Grammy-winning singer Ciara, Russell and his wife own a home in Denver-area Cherry Hills Village that was reportedly purchased for $25 million. Russell and Ciara share three children.
