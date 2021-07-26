A llama that got loose in the forest below a Colorado fourteener last week has been found by park rangers.
The lone llama was on the loose for nearly three days after escaping below Pikes Peak near the Devil's Playground.
The Pike and San Isabel National Forests asked for help finding the missing llama after it disappeared last Friday. The llama was spotted roaming near Crags Campground, Devil's Playground Trailhead, and Putney Gulch trailhead.
"Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out for this unsung part of our workforce," the Pike and San Isabel National Forests tweeted following the discovery of the llama.
What did the Forest Service say when they found their llama? There's our llama! Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out for this unsung part of our workforce. The llama was found earlier today.— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 26, 2021
Also known as America's Mountain, Pikes Peak is a popular fourteener located on the southern Front Range of Colorado. The 14,115-foot summit is situated in Pike National Forest, just 12 miles west of downtown Colorado Springs.
