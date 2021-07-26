Portrait of a Llama looking into the camera

Photo Credit: susanna cesareo (iStock).

 susanna cesareo

A llama that got loose in the forest below a Colorado fourteener last week has been found by park rangers.

The lone llama was on the loose for nearly three days after escaping below Pikes Peak near the Devil's Playground. 

The Pike and San Isabel National Forests asked for help finding the missing llama after it disappeared last Friday. The llama was spotted roaming near Crags Campground, Devil's Playground Trailhead, and Putney Gulch trailhead.

"Thanks to everyone who kept an eye out for this unsung part of our workforce," the Pike and San Isabel National Forests tweeted following the discovery of the llama.

Also known as America's Mountain, Pikes Peak is a popular fourteener located on the southern Front Range of Colorado. The 14,115-foot summit is situated in Pike National Forest, just 12 miles west of downtown Colorado Springs.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

