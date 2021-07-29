If you've been following OutThere Colorado for long, you've probably read something about the 'rule of thumb' guidance from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which basically gives trailgoers a means of easily determining whether or not they're keeping a safe distance from wildlife encountered on the trail.
Here's how a trailgoer can follow the 'rule of thumb':
If a trailgoer spots wildlife on the trail, they should be able to cover the entire animal with a thumb in the 'thumbs-up' position at the end of an outstretched arm. If one is able to do this, it means they're probably a safe distance from the wildlife. Obviously, other factors may be at play that could require more distance – if the animal acting aggressively, for example – but this is a good place to start.
The video below shows what this means:
The rule of thumb 👍— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 29, 2021
If your thumb can cover that entire animal when you put it up in front of you, generally you are at a safe distance.
If your thumb does not cover that animal, you are too close and need to back away. pic.twitter.com/2xZA5vLSn8
When traveling trails around Colorado, encountering wildlife is always a possibility. Regardless of how friendly, unaware, or unfazed wildlife may seem, realize that this non-threatening behavior can change in an instant. Always avoid interfering with wildlife. Maintain a safe distance, never feed them, and do not allow pets to interact with animals encountered on the trail. Remember, when a negative interaction occurs between a human and an animal, the animal is the one that pays the ultimate price in euthanization – as was the case last week with a young coyote that was killed after biting someone while multiple people were trying to play with it and pet it.
Don't be the reason an animal is killed. Maintain a safe 'rule of thumb' distance at all times.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.