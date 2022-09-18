According to officials from Rocky Mountain National Park, the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak is temporarily closed as crews work recover the body of a deceased man.
In 2021, the Keyhole Route was called one of the most dangerous hike's in the world. The route, which leads to the 14,259-foot summit of Longs Peak, and is considered in class three terrain for the extended time that hikers spend exposed. On Keyhole, hikers travel around 14.50 miles round trip and gain 5,100 feet as they climb to the summit, eventually scrambling through extended, rocky terrain.
The victim is located above the peak's ledges, officials reported. At this time, no information regarding the victim's identity, or the circumstances of his death have been made available. An investigation is underway.
"The temporary closure will be in place until tomorrow and possibly Monday until the recovery operations are complete," the release said.
This is a developing story.
