A car driving on a mountain road Photo Credit: kyletperry (iStock).

Photo Credit: kyletperry (iStock).

 kyletperry

Dryness continues to decline in Colorado, with the entire western half of the state escaping drought following a snowy season.

Data collected on March 14 and released on March 16 indicates that just 36 percent of the state is experiencing drought. This compares to 92 percent of the state this time last year. Perhaps even more impressive, just nine percent of the state is experiencing drought at severity levels two through four compared to 57 percent this time last year.

While drought is gone in the western region of Colorado, the Eastern Plains have some problematic areas, particularly in the northeast and southeast. The southeast region is also the only region where snowpack lags behind the norm. It's currently 80 percent of the to-date 30-year median compared to the entire state (including the southeast), which is at 129 percent of the norm.

Map: US Drought Monitor.

Map: US Drought Monitor.

Find additional information on Colorado's drought situation here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.