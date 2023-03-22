Big snow hitting Colorado has resulted in a rapid spike in avalanche risk, with parts of the southwest having been forecasted to get up to 72 inches of snow from Monday to Wednesday night.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the southern San Juan mountains from the La Plata mountains to Wolf Creek Pass to Cumbres and La Manga passes are at a five of five on the avalanche risk scale, also referred to as 'extreme'. This means that it will be very easy to trigger large and destructive avalanches that are unsurvivable. Not only can these avalanches be human-triggered, they'll also be able to release naturally, making them very unpredictable. Per the CAIC, these avalanches could be large enough to impact valley floors, which can make the slides even more difficult to escape.
"Avoid all avalanche terrain during this time period," writes the CAIC about the current situation.
Elsewhere in the state, lots of 'high' risk zones are present – a four of five on the avalanche risk scale. This includes the area around Telluride, the Sangre de Cristos, mountains around Aspen, and those north of Glenwood Springs. It is strongly encouraged to check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website prior to embarking on any backcountry adventure, as risk can rapidly change.
It's also worth noting that it's not just those in the backcountry that may be at risk of dangerous avalanches after periods of heavy snow.
One example of how risk can be found in unexpected places includes a roof avalanche that took place at Purgatory Ski Resort last Thursday, when a parent and two children were injured after snow fell off a condo.
All three were flown by aircraft to get medical treatment, per a report from Fox 31.
Big snow means extra caution should be exercised in Colorado's backcountry, whether that's during road travel, outdoor recreation, or during a simple walk around down.
Those entering the backcountry for outdoor recreation should heed all advice from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, also making sure they're up-to-date on avalanche safety training and equipped with the right safety gear.
