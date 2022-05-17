A rollover crash that took place on Highway 9 last Tuesday involving a semi-truck has resulted in criminal charges for the driver. The driver was charged with reckless driving and endangerment, according to the Silverthorne Police Department.
The crash occurred at around 7:50 AM on Tuesday, near the I-70 interchange in Silverthorne.
According to a report by Summit Daily, the semi-truck driver, Antonio Ramos Lopez, lost control of the vehicle's brakes while he was descending from Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. In his attempt to exit the interstate, the truck flipped.
Various crews responded to the scene of the accident with clean-up efforts taking roughly 10 hours to complete, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The driver was transported to a hospital from the scene with unknown injuries.
According to Summit Daily's report, the Lopez passed sign on I-70 warning semi-truck operators not to get off of the interstate if their brakes go out.
Lopez is now facing charges of reckless driving and endangerment, the Silverthorne Police Department confirmed.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.