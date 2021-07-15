According to the San Miguel County Sheriff, Black Bear Pass was closed on Thursday following a rollover wreck involving a Dodge pick-up truck.
The accident occurred just past Ingram Falls on the route, leaving the vehicle stuck on its side and blocking the road. Because of the blockage, access to the road is closed from the bottom of Bridal Veil Road on the Telluride side, as well as from the San Juan County side. The closure will be in place until the vehicle can be safely towed.
The driver and passengers of the vehicle claimed no injuries from the wreck. No details were released about the driver or passengers, though the vehicle does appear to have Colorado plates.
Exact details of the crash were not released, but based on images of the truck, it appears as if the truck hit a rock feature that pushed it onto its side. No damage appears to exist on the upward facing side of the truck and the contents from the bed are still close, indicating that a full roll was unlikely.
Black Bear Pass is a very dangerous road known for its steep switchbacks, as well as for being particularly narrow and rugged. Only the most experienced drivers are advised to take the route, which also requires a very capable four-wheel-drive vehicle. Black Bear Pass is not a road to be taken lightly. A one-mile stretch of the road is so dangerous and difficult that it is a one-way downhill segment only barring special circumstances.
Some readers may remember another serious accident that took place on the road in which a Jeep rolled down the mountainside with a passenger inside. That incident was caught on video, bringing national attention to the dangers of the road. A GoFundMe page was set-up for the 23-year-old woman involved in that accident, raising more than $70,000.
The image below shows some of the Black Bear Pass switchbacks in the backdrop.
