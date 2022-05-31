The eastbound ramp of Interstate 70 at Silver Plume (mile marker 226) was closed at about 8 AM on Tuesday morning after a semi-truck rolled over onto the roadway, according to officials from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Crews from the CSP Motor Carrier Safety Section have responded to the crash and expect the closure to last several hours.
Information on the cause of the crash and the condition of the driver was not available at the time of publication.
MCSAP and 1A Troopers are currently dealing a CMV rollover on eastbound I70 at Silver Plume (mile 226). EB off ramp will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/xZmckgQA9E— CSP_MCSAP (@CSP_MCSAP) May 31, 2022
Updates on the closure can be found on the Colorado Department of Transportation CoTrip.org website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.