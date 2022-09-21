According to West Metro Fire, rodents are to blame for sparking a wildfire in Waterton Canyon in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
An investigation determined that the blaze started when rodents were chewing on wires in an electrical box, which resulted in shorting out the system. This caused arcing and sparking, which ultimately ignited dry grass.
A hose line was used to get water up the steep and rugged slope, with firefighters also forming a barrier to prevent the spread of the flames.
In total, about half an acre near Strontia Springs Dam was burned.
High humidity levels overnight helped firefighters quickly control the blaze. A report that was released at about 11 AM on Wednesday noted that firefighters were continuing to work on mopping up hot spots.
This situation goes to show that while humans tend to cause many wildfires, wildfires can also be the result of a more natural occurrence, such as lightning or actions by wildlife. Granted, the presence of the electrical equipment in a dry area was still the initial factor in the start of the blaze.
