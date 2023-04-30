Visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will have access to a seasonal hiker shuttle this summer, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS).
"The Hiker Shuttle provides bus service to passengers departing the Estes Park Visitor Center and going to RMNP’s Park & Ride Transit Hub, located on Bear Lake Road. This bus does not provide service to any other stops. At Park & Ride, Hiker Shuttle riders will transfer to the Bear Lake or Moraine Park shuttles to reach destinations and trailheads located along the Bear Lake Road Corridor," the release said.
According to the park, the shuttle will begin taking passengers on Friday, May 26, and will run seven days a week through September 4. The final shuttle back to Estes Park will depart promptly at 6:00 PM each day.
In order to get on the shuttle, riders must have a reservation for Hiker Shuttle Tickets and a park entrance pass, according to the release.
"Remember to plan ahead - the last bus of the day will be crowded. Passengers are advised to plan their day in the park accordingly and return to Park & Ride well before 6 p.m. If you miss the last bus of the day, there are no other buses or public transit back to Estes Park," officials said.
More information, including daily shuttle schedules, can be found here.
