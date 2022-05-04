Map Credit: National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a 'winter weather advisory' is in effect for a large portion of Colorado's northern mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range.

The advisory is set to be in effect overnight, until Thursday at 6 AM. It is subject to extension pending changing conditions.

During this time, the NWS expects the mountainous area north of I-70 and west of the northern Front Range to get hit with the most snow. With the snow level expected to be around 7,000 feet, up to 10 inches may fall in this area. Most other Colorado peaks will get between two to five inches during this time.

Hazardous fog that limits visibility on roads could appear at this time, as could isolated thunderstorms.

Proceed with caution.

Wednesday has been a wet day around Colorado, with snow in the mountains and rain in many other areas.

For updates, check out the National Weather Service website.

