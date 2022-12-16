The timed-entry permit reservation system is set to return to Rocky Mountain National Park next May, according to a press release from the destination.
According to the national park, the previous use of the reservation system has "eased congestion impacts and improved visitor experience in the park."
The reservation system will be put in place from May 26 to October 22, similar to the system implemented in the past.
Reservations will open roughly a month ahead of reservation dates, with the first round of reservations, from May 26 to June 30, opening on May 1. After that, the next release of dates will occur on June 1 for the month of July, and then on July 1, reservations will open for August. On August 1, reservations will open for September and on September 1, reservations will open for October.
Once again, the reservations will be either for the full park (including the popular Bear Lake Road Corridor) or the 'rest of the park', without access to the Bear Lake Road Corridor. The reservation requirement period for the full park is from 5 AM to 6 PM, allowing people to enter within a two-hour window with no set departure time. The 'rest of the park' permits are open from 9 AM to 2 PM.
Modifications include making 40 percent of reservations available only on the day prior to the reservation at 5 PM, as well as extending the program through October 22 and reducing the time that 'rest of the park' reservations are required. Last year, only 30 percent of reservations were held until the day prior, with the program ending on October 11.
A reservation system at the park has been experimented on since 2016, with the goal of the program being continuing to improve visitor experience.
Reservations will be available on Recreation.gov. A park pass is also required at time of entry.
