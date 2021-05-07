Rocky Mountain National Park is seeking public input on protecting the park's natural resources and enhancing the visitor experience with a long-range day use visitor access strategy.
Officials say the purpose of this strategy is to protect resources, offer varied opportunities for a high quality experience, enhance park safety, and correspond with the ideal operational capacity.
“We hope to hear from current park visitors as well as those who have told us they no longer visit Rocky Mountain National Park because of crowding and congestion,” said Park Superintendent, Darla Sidles.
The public comment period is open for 60 days beginning Friday, May 21 through Monday, July 19, 2021.
Park visitor numbers soared in 2019 to 4.6 million, a 44 percent increase since 2012. The combination of rapid growth and changing use patterns have "degraded natural and cultural resources, diminished quality of the visitor experience, increased visitor and staff safety concerns, and created a heavy strain on the park’s facilities and ability to perform daily operations," according to officials.
The park will be hosting two virtual public meetings on Thursday, May 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday May 25, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Here are the links you'll need to join:
Public Webinar #1, Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:00 PM
Public Webinar #2, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 2:00 PM
Each webinar will begin with a presentation followed by a question and answer session. The content is the same for both, so participants will only need to attend one.
The intent of the webinars is to provide opportunities for the public to learn more about the purpose of the project, key issues, desired conditions for day use visitor access, potential management strategies, and ask the NPS staff questions of NPS staff.
Recordings of both webinars will be posted online at parkplanning.nps.govparkplanning.nps.gov. For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s information office at 970-586-1206.
