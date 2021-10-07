Rocky Mountain National Park has made the decision to close the Alpine Visitor Center as wintery weather approaches. This visitor center is the highest in the National Park System, located along Trail Ridge Road at 11,796 feet above sea level.
The announcement about the closure states that the weather forecast for Friday was a factor, which currently shows snow expected – especially in high elevation areas of the park. The goal of the closure is to help staff prepare for the typical full winter season closure of the visitor center, on a date that's likely soon to be announced.
Today is the last day the Trail Ridge Store will be open this season. Trail Ridge Road has already closed down several times this season due to weather, though is not fully shut down. Old Fall River Road is closed.
