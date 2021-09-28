With snow set to hit higher elevation points around the state of Colorado, Rocky Mountain National Park is closing a couple roads ahead of time.
Trail Ridge Road will close at 7:30 on Tuesday night at the Many Parks Curve on the east side and the Colorado River trailhead on the west side. Old Fall River Road will also be closing. The closure is indefinitely in place at this time, with snow expected to fall on both Tuesday and Wednesday night in the area.
A high-end forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for up to a foot of snow through October 1, though something in the range is six inches is more likely. See our full forecast report here.
This isn't the first time wintery weather has impacted Trail Ridge Road this season. The road was closed last week when snow and wind reportedly resulted in three-foot-deep snowdrifts.
