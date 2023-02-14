The National Park Service will soon be implementing temporary closures at the Lumpy Ridge and Loch Vale areas of Rocky Mountain National Park in order to protect nesting birds of prey, according to a recent news release.
RMNP is home to several species of birds of prey, also known as raptors, including eagles, hawks, ospreys, falcons, kestrels, and vultures. These can be sensitive to human disturbances, especially during their roosting, nesting, and breeding seasons, according to the service.
"To ensure that these birds can nest undisturbed, specific areas within the park are closed temporarily to public use during their breeding and nesting season. These areas are monitored by park wildlife managers. Raptor closures begin on February 15 and continue through July 31, if appropriate," the release said.
The closures will impact Checkerboard Rock, Lightning Rock, Batman Rock, Batman Pinnacle, Sundance, Thunder Buttress, The Parish, Bookmark Pinnacle, The Left Book, Bookmark, Twin Owls, Rock One, and the Needle.
Some of these areas are used by hikers, climbers, and cyclists, and are heavily trafficked during the normal season. The closures will also protect recreators from potential raptor attacks, as the birds tend to get defensive during this time.
"If nest sites are located or territorial behaviors such as aggressive divebombing/vocalizing or birds fleeing nest sites due to human disturbance are observed, please report the general location to [email protected]," the release said.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park's information office at (970) 586-1206.
