It's no secret that springtime precipitation and temperature swings can mean more rocks falling down on roads around Colorado. At-risk areas are typically marked by cautionary signage, but it's easy for drivers to ignore these with the 'it won't happen to me' mindset. That being said, some drivers got a scare on a heavily-trafficked road in the Colorado Springs area on Thursday.
Shortly after 1 p.m., it was reported that a rockslide had temporarily closed westbound lanes of Highway 24 near Manitou Springs. As the only major road that travels west out of Colorado Springs, this route is heavily trafficked.
No injuries or damages to vehicles were reported in the rockslide, though rolling up on the scene was surely a serious reminder to drivers of this Colorado roadway hazard.
Video from the scene shows large rocks spread across westbound lanes, with cars working to navigate around the debris. The road was reopened at about 1:40 p.m.
Check out a shot of the scene below:
Rockslide. Westbound 24 just east of Cave of the Winds. @ColoradoDOT @LukeVictorWx @BrianBledsoe pic.twitter.com/i7yrGXLZMB— Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) May 11, 2023
If you happen to encounter a rockslide or signs that one may be coming while driving on a road in Colorado, get out of the way. Signs of a soon-to-come rockslide might include a slow trickle of pebbles and stones starting to fall down the mountain. It's also important to avoid stopping by rockslide debris, as more debris could soon be on the way. If you spot rocks on the road, report the sighting to local authorities so that they're able to assess the risk and clean-up the site.
