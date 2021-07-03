A rockslide Saturday afternoon closed westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 24 between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
UPDATE: All lanes of the highway reopened about 4:05 p.m., CDOT said.
US 24 WB: Road closed between Crystal Hills Blvd and Canon Av. US 24 is closed due to a rock slide at mile point 298 westbound west of the cliff dwellings. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/XfQ4ef4l8j— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021
The rockslide left debris in the westbound lanes of the mountain highway west of Colorado Springs at mile marker 298, which is near the Manitou Cliff Dwellings.
Heavy rain can cause disruptions in travel, particularly near fire burn scars, such as rockfalls and mudslides. Always check an official source before traveling to Colorado's mountains.
Visit CDOT's Travel Center for road conditions and with the National Weather Service website for updated weather information.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeast Fremont County and south central Teller County about 2:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The warning expires at 3:30 p.m.
