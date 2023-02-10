Cole Tucker. Image: Jeffrey Hyde, Wikimedia Commons.

Cole Tucker. Image: Jeffrey Hyde, Wikimedia Commons.

Colorado Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker was recently engaged to actress Vanessa Hudgens, Buzzfeed.com reports. Hudgens also shared images of her ring on Instagram with a caption of "YES. We couldn't be happier."

The pair started dating around November 2020, having met on a Zoom meditation session.

Hudgens rose to fame following her role in the High School Musical film series, having since appeared in a long list of films. Cole Tucker made his professional baseball debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, but signed a deal with the Colorado Rockies in December of 2022.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

