A recent storm has caused problems on the recently opened Trail Ridge Road in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park.
According to a Wednesday night update, drifts of one to three feet of snow are on the road, resulting in its partial closure while plow teams go to work. A large boulder (the size of a large boulder) also fell onto the road.
The problem area is located at roughly 10,000 feet of elevation and above, with the road climbing to 12,183 feet at its highest point. This has resulted in a closure at Many Parks Curve on the Estes Park side (east side) of the park and a closure at the Colorado River Trailhead on the Grand Lake side (west side).
Crews are working to reopen the road, but it will only reopen once it is deemed safe for the public.
Additional details about the fallen rock were not included in the press release, though an image of the rock during the blasting process was included. It shows the rock partially blocking a lane, but it is unclear if other damage occurred. Whether or not additional rockfall risk exists in the area was not addressed.
The most current information on Trail Ridge Road can be found by calling 970-586-1222 or by following the park on Twitter at @RockyNPS.
Trail Ridge Road opened as a thru-route for the season on May 27, with the caveat that spring storms may result in the road getting shut down again. What was expected as a possibility has happened, with late spring snowfall not uncommon in Colorado.
Trail Ridge Road is an iconic attraction in Rocky Mountain National Park, stretching 48 miles and claiming the title of the 'highest continuous paved road' in North America with its peak elevation of 12,183 feet.
