The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be conducting rock removal operations on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon starting December 7.
"The safety-critical operation is required to remove rocks and other material from rockfall fencing above and next to I-70," the department said in a Tuesday announcement.
Work will continue on the interstate through December 9, taking place between 10 AM and 3 PM, they said.
"Westbound traffic holds will last between 20-30 minutes. Eastbound traffic holds will be intermittent as necessary. Motorists should expect delays," CDOT said in an announcement.
I-70 at Glenwood Canyon has become a point of priority for restoration since the area was altered by the Grizzly Creek Fire.
In the summer of 2021, the interstate experienced several closures due to mud and debris slides as a result of heavy rain hitting the burn scar.
Gov. Jared Polis later asked the federal government to declare Glenwood Canyon a disaster area as continued mudslides caused serious damage.
This week's rockfall removal is a part of a larger emergency repair project designed to improve conditions.
"Work includes but is not limited to parapet and retaining wall repairs and replacement. Guardrail replacement, culvert repairs, and roadway resurfacing; both polyester concrete and hot-mix asphalt. Work will also clear the debris on the recreation path and assess the damage," CDOT said.
